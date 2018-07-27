Hunt (hamstring) is being eased into training camp, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It's a bit of a surprise to see Hunt still bothered by his hamstring nearly two months after the injury was first reported. The good news is that he avoided the PUP list, which suggests the Chiefs expect him to be ready for practice fairly soon. Hunt has been limited to individual work through the first two days of training camp, gearing up slowly for his second NFL campaign. Damien Williams, Charcandrick West and Kerwynn Williams are all viable candidates to take first-team reps while Hunt and Spencer Ware (knee) focus on getting healthy.