Hunt rushed twice for 12 yards and brought in one of two targets for five yards during the Chiefs' 20-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Hunt followed Isiah Pacheco into the game and played on the Chiefs' second possession, when he logged all three of his touches. The veteran back enjoyed his return to Kansas City last season and proved he had plenty left in the tank by recording 904 total yards and seven rushing TDs across 13 regular-season games. After re-signing on a one-year deal this offseason, Hunt once again figures in for a likely No. 2 role as long as he can hold off offseason addition Elijah Mitchell.