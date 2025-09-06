Hunt rushed five times for 16 yards and secured two of three targets for 10 yards during the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

Hunt and Pacheco split touches evenly Week 1, but neither found much room to run against a stout Los Angeles defensive front, as both finished with under 30 total offensive yards. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes in fact led the ground game in terms of both opportunities and production, rushing six times for 57 yards and one score. Hunt profiles to operate as the No. 2 backfield option behind Pacheco at home against the Eagles in Week 2, a Super Bowl rematch that could see the Chiefs lean increasingly on the rushing attack with Rashee Rice (suspension) out and the status of Xavier Worthy (shoulder) uncertain.