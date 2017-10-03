Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Tops 100 yards in victory
Hunt rushed 21 times for 101 yards and caught all four of his targets for 20 yards in Monday night's 29-20 win over the Redskins.
Hunt failed to find the end zone for the first time in his young career, but thanks to a season-high 25 touches, the rookie was able to top 100 yards of offense for a fourth straight game. On the back of his third 100-yard rushing performance, Hunt now boasts 140 more yards on the ground than any player league-wide. A fantasy stud out of the gate, Hunt will aim to keep his momentum going in Week 5 against a tough Texans defense.
