Hunt rushed 21 times for 101 yards and caught all four of his targets for 20 yards in Monday night's 29-20 win over the Redskins.

Hunt failed to find the end zone for the first time in his young career, but thanks to a season-high 25 touches, the rookie was able to top 100 yards of offense for a fourth straight game. On the back of his third 100-yard rushing performance, Hunt now boasts 140 more yards on the ground than any player league-wide. A fantasy stud out of the gate, Hunt will aim to keep his momentum going in Week 5 against a tough Texans defense.