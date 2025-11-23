Hunt carried the ball 30 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Colts.

The 30 totes were a career high for the veteran RB, as Kansas City committed to attacking Indianapolis' run defense with DeForest Buckner (neck) on IR. The strategy worked, as Hunt became the first KC player to reach 100 rushing yards this season, and he punctuated his big performance with a two-yard TD plunge in the fourth quarter that kicked off a comeback from a 20-9 deficit -- a score that extended his TD streak to four games. Isiah Pacheco (knee) could be ready to return in Week 13, but even if he does, Hunt figures to still have a significant role in the backfield in a Thanksgiving tilt against the Cowboys.