Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Touchdown in Monday's loss
Hunt rushed 14 times for 70 yards and caught three of four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 54-51 loss to the Rams.
Hunt scored Kansas City's second touchdown of the night with a 21-yard catch and run along the right sideline during the second quarter. That play continued the tailback's assault through the air, where he's now produced a touchdown six times over his last six games. Considering he's only topped 20 carries once this season, that pass-game production has been an excellent bonus. That being said, he remains very efficient on the ground, giving him a great shot at over 100 scrimmage yards on a weekly basis and keeping him among the best fantasy options at his position.
