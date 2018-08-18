Hunt gained 15 yards on seven carries and caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs.

Atlanta's early dominance of possession meant the Kansas City first-string offense only got about 10 minutes of field time despite playing the entire first half. Hunt actually had some decent gains on the ground, but a loss of eight yards sabotaged his final rushing line. He also had a seven-yard carry wiped out by a holding penalty and a two-yard touchdown reception nullified by an illegal-formation penalty. Hunt appeared to play nearly every snap in the first half, staying on the field for passing downs and goal-to-go situations.