Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Trusted throughout first half
Hunt gained 15 yards on seven carries and caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs.
Atlanta's early dominance of possession meant the Kansas City first-string offense only got about 10 minutes of field time despite playing the entire first half. Hunt actually had some decent gains on the ground, but a loss of eight yards sabotaged his final rushing line. He also had a seven-yard carry wiped out by a holding penalty and a two-yard touchdown reception nullified by an illegal-formation penalty. Hunt appeared to play nearly every snap in the first half, staying on the field for passing downs and goal-to-go situations.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...