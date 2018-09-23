Hunt rushed 18 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns and failed to come up with his only target in the Chiefs' 38-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Hunt capped off a pair long first-quarter drives with one-yard touchdown runs, giving him his first two scores on the ground this season. However, Hunt was once again far from efficient on a per-touch basis, logging less than three yards per rush and only posting a long run of 10 yards. His absence from the passing game is also concerning, considering he's now seen just three targets through three games. Hunt will look to up his overall numbers against the Broncos in a Week 4 Monday night matchup.