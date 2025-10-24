default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hunt (ankle/knee) was a limited participant at practice Friday.

Hunt's now listed with an ankle injury in addition to a knee injury, but on a positive note, he practiced in some capacity Friday after being a non-participant Thursday. The Chiefs will post their final injury report Saturday for Monday's game against the Commanders. If Hunt's limited or unavailable, rookie Brashard Smith could take on a larger role alongside Isiah Pacheco.

More News