Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Upgrades to limited Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt (ankle/knee) was a limited participant at practice Friday.
Hunt's now listed with an ankle injury in addition to a knee injury, but on a positive note, he practiced in some capacity Friday after being a non-participant Thursday. The Chiefs will post their final injury report Saturday for Monday's game against the Commanders. If Hunt's limited or unavailable, rookie Brashard Smith could take on a larger role alongside Isiah Pacheco.
