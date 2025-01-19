Hunt rushed eight times for 44 yards and a touchdown while grabbing his only target for two yards in Saturday's 23-14 divisional round win over the Texans.

Hunt led Kansas City's backfield in touches and production while backfield mate Isiah Pacheco (5-18-0) struggled to gain any traction. The 29-year-old Hunt had taken a backseat to Pacheco when both players were healthy this season, but Saturday's results could keep the former in the driver's seat heading into the next round of the playoffs. Hunt has hit pay dirt in three consecutive active games dating back to Week 16 of the regular season, a streak he will attempt to extend in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.