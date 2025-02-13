Kansas City signed Ingram to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ingram signed a one-year, $985,000 contract with the Chiefs in February of 2024 after spending the first two year of his NFL career with the Cardinals. He wasn't able to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August, but Ingram was signed to the active roster in mid-September after Isiah Pacheco was placed on injured reserve due to a fibula fracture. Ingram's only appearance of the 2024 season was Week 3 against the Falcons, and after being waived from the active roster Sept. 24 he opted to stick around by signing to the Chiefs' practice squad two days later. Ingram will be on the 90-man roster at the start of the new league year and will be able to participate in offseason training programs ahead of the 2025 season.