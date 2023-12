The Chiefs elevated Ingram from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

With both Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) listed as questionable for the contest, Ingram gives the Chiefs added Week 17 depth in a backfield that also includes La'Mical Perine. In eight games with the Cardinals prior to landing with Kansas City, Ingram logged 74 yards on 35 carries to go along with four catches for 26 yards.