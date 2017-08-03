Baxter injured his wrist during Thursday's practice, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

It's unclear at this time how severe Baxter's injury his. It's likely that it will limit him for a short period, though he's without a timetable for recovery at this point. If he's forced to sit out at all, Steven Terrell could see some extra reps as a result.

