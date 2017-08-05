Baxter underwent surgery on his wrist Friday, Sydney Ringdahl of Chiefs.com reports.

Baxter left Thursday's practice after sustaining the injury. The team has yet to release a timetable on his recovery, so it is unclear how long the 25-year-old will be out. His absence should free up Steven Terrell and Ashton Lampkin for some extra reps in practice.

