Chiefs' Keith Baxter: Undergoes wrist surgery
Baxter underwent surgery on his wrist Friday, Sydney Ringdahl of Chiefs.com reports.
Baxter left Thursday's practice after sustaining the injury. The team has yet to release a timetable on his recovery, so it is unclear how long the 25-year-old will be out. His absence should free up Steven Terrell and Ashton Lampkin for some extra reps in practice.
