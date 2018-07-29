Reaser exited Sunday's practice early due to a quadriceps injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The specifics of Reaser's injury remain unclear. Makinton Dorleant and Will Redmond will figure to see some extra reps while Reaser is out. Barring the injury is more severe than initially though, Reaser should be back on the practice field in the coming days.

