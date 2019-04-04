Reaser has signed a contract with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reaser was one of nine defensive backs in the AAF to pick off at least three picks this offseason and he'll now return to a Chiefs team that he spent time with in both 2017 and 2018. It's possible Reaser could compete for a significant role in Kansas City given the team's lack of talent at cornerback.

