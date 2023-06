Crawford is slated to sign with the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 25-year-old was waived by Indianapolis in July of 2022 before ending up in Kansas City. In his last season at California, Crawford totaled 40 receptions for 513 yards. He has yet to play an NFL snap after going undrafted in 2022 and will most likely be competing for a practice squad spot ahead of the coming season.