site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-kelechi-osemele-carted-off-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Kelechi Osemele: Carted off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
at
1:13 pm ET 1 min read
Osemele (knee) left Sunday's game against the Raiders on a cart, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
This is rough news for the veteran, as it's certainly a bad sign to see the cart come out, especially so early in the game. Mike Remmers is expected to take over at left guard as long as Osemele is sidelined.
More News
09/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read