Osemele signed a one-year deal worth up to $2 million deal with the Chiefs on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 31-year-old appeared in only three games with the Jets last season while dealing with a shoulder injury, and he was released in October about a disagreement if surgery was necessary. He went under the knife in October and should be healthy for the 2020 season. Osemele helps fill the significant hole at offensive guard with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif choosing to opt out of the 2020 season.