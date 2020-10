Coach Andy Reid said that Osemele tore tendons in both of his knees during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Osemele was carted off the field in the first half, and it appears the veteran lineman's season is over. Mike Remmers replaced him at left guard for the remainder of Sunday's game and could handle that role moving forward. Osemele is expected to land on IR in the near future.