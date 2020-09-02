site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-kelechi-osemele-neck-stiffness | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Kelechi Osemele: Neck stiffness
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
at
8:52 pm ET 1 min read
Osemele did not practice Tuesday due to a stiff neck, Sam reports.
Osemele should be considered day-to-day until further information about his injury is disclosed. In the wake of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif deciding to opt out of the 2020 campaign, Osemele looks primed to slot into a starting guard role for the
Chiefs. More News
07/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/21/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read