Chiefs' Kelvin Benjamin: Breaks ice in team debut
Benjamin brought in one of two targets for 17 yards in the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.
The star-crossed 2014 first-round pick made his Chiefs debut and was able to get on the stat sheet, hauling in a sideline pass from Patrick Mahomes down to the Chargers' four-yard line early in the third quarter. The big-bodied Benjamin could well fill an important complementary role over the final two games of the regular season if Sammy Watkins (foot) remains sidelined, and his presence may prove even more important in the postseason if the latter is placed on injured reserve. Benjamin will look to make further strides in the offense against the Seahawks in a Week 16 Sunday night battle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...