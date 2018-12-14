Benjamin brought in one of two targets for 17 yards in the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.

The star-crossed 2014 first-round pick made his Chiefs debut and was able to get on the stat sheet, hauling in a sideline pass from Patrick Mahomes down to the Chargers' four-yard line early in the third quarter. The big-bodied Benjamin could well fill an important complementary role over the final two games of the regular season if Sammy Watkins (foot) remains sidelined, and his presence may prove even more important in the postseason if the latter is placed on injured reserve. Benjamin will look to make further strides in the offense against the Seahawks in a Week 16 Sunday night battle.