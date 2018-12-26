Benjamin was targeted twice but did not record a catch during Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

Benjamin's performance was undoubtedly a frustrating experience for fantasy owners who placed faith in the recently acquired receiver considering Benjamin had an easy touchdown bounce off his chest on one of his targets but then somehow was able to bring in a much more difficult pass on the other, only for Benjamin to be ruled out of bounds. If Sammy Watkins (foot) remains out Week 17, Benjamin should have a decent opportunity for a rebound performance against a Raiders secondary that has allowed the most touchdowns to wideouts in 2018 (2.3 per game).