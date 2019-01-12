Benjamin (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Colts, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With Sammy Watkins (foot) back in the lineup, Benjamin is the odd man out in an otherwise healthy receiving corps. Aside from Tyreek Hill and Watkins, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson should scoop up the remaining reps at wide receiver in the snowy conditions at Arrowhead Stadium.