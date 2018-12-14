Benjamin is active for Thursday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Benjamin disappointed with the Bills this season before being released earlier this month. He'll now look to get things going with the Chiefs and may carve out a solid role with the team down the stretch if Sammy Watkins' foot injury lingers. That said, we'd like to see Benjamin get a full and productive game in before recommending him as a fantasy lineup option.