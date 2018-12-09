Benjamin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin will be street clothes for his first game with the Chiefs after his late-week addition to the roster left him with little time to get up to speed with the new playbook. Given that the Chiefs play on Thursday night against the Chargers in Week 15, Benjamin may have a tough time getting prepared for that game as well, so it may not be until late-December that he makes his team debut. Whenever he's ready to go, Benjamin could challenge for a role in three-receiver formations with Sammy Watkins (foot) sidelined for Week 14 and at risk of missing the rest of the regular season.

