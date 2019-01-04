Benjamin collected just two passes for 26 yards on five targets in the final three weeks of the 2018 season.

Benjamin was released by the Bills in early December after his role with the club continued to diminish. After sitting a week to get acclimated, Benjamin got his chance to contribute with Sammy Watkins (foot) unavailable. He logged a maximum of 12 offensive snaps in his three weeks with the club and heads into the offseason as a free agent. Benjamin should find some suitors, but he's unlikely to secure a long-term deal after a disastrous 2018.