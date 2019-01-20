Chiefs' Kelvin Benjamin: Sidelined again Sunday
Benjamin (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With the receiving corps otherwise intact, Benjamin will be in street clothes for a second consecutive contest. Behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, expect Chris Conley to step into three-wide sets, while Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter pick up any lingering snaps.
