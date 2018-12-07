Benjamin will sign with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Benjamin was released by the Bills earlier this week after gathering only 23 of his 62 targets for 362 yards and one touchdown in 12 games this season. That being said, being a part of Andy Reid's high-powered offense should benefit Benjamin greatly in contrast with his situation in Buffalo, as he heads from a bottom-five passing team to a top-five unit that ranks first in passing touchdowns so far this season. With Sammy Watkins (foot) still on the shelf, Benjamin could have a chance to contribute right away as the Chiefs take on the Ravens in Week 14.

