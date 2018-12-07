Chiefs' Kelvin Benjamin: Signing with Chiefs
Benjamin will sign with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Benjamin was released by the Bills earlier this week after gathering only 23 of his 62 targets for 362 yards and one touchdown in 12 games this season. That being said, being a part of Andy Reid's high-powered offense should benefit Benjamin greatly in contrast with his situation in Buffalo, as he heads from a bottom-five passing team to a top-five unit that ranks first in passing touchdowns so far this season. With Sammy Watkins (foot) still on the shelf, Benjamin could have a chance to contribute right away as the Chiefs take on the Ravens in Week 14.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...