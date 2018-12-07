Coach Andy Reid admitted Friday that it's unlikely Benjamin will be active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star. Reid said the newly signed wideout will have a more realistic shot at playing in the Chiefs' Thursday night matchup with the Chargers in Week 15.

After being cut loose by Buffalo earlier in the week and going unclaimed off waivers, Benjamin worked out of the Chiefs on Thursday and was signed to the roster a day later. Kansas City was motivated to add extra depth at receiver after Sammy Watkins re-injured a lingering foot injury that is expected to sideline him for Sunday's game and possibly the remainder of the regular season, but Benjamin likely won't be pressed into action in Watkins' stead right away after having limited time to get up to speed with the Chiefs' playbook. Once Benjamin gets comfortable with Kansas City's offensive scheme, he could challenge for a regular role in three-wideout formations alongside Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley. Benjamin's involvement in the passing game would likely trail off to some extent once Watkins is back to full health.