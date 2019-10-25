Fuller (thumb) won't play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Fuller underwent thumb surgery last Friday, and while there was hope he could play with a club on his hand, that won't be possible yet. Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton figure to pick up the snaps left behind by Fuller, who will look to get healthy enough for Week 9's matchup against the Vikings.

