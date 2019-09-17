Fuller recorded six tackles (five solo), a sack and a pass defensed across 49 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Fuller was second on the team in tackles Sunday, despite only playing in two-thirds of the defensive snaps. He also recorded his first career sack -- a seven-yard loss halfway through the fourth quarter.

