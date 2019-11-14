Play

Fuller (thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Fuller missed the last four games due to a lingering thumb injury, but he now looks back to full health. Barring any setbacks, Fuller appears on track to suit up for Monday's tilt against the Chargers. He'll play his usual rotational role in Kansas City's secondary.

