The Chiefs are hopeful Fuller (thumb) can play in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fuller went under the knife a week ago and he participated in light practice sessions Friday. The third-year pro is an essential member of the Chiefs defense, as he consistently logs full snap counts and has 12 pass breakups in 14 games. If Fuller can go, he'll be tasked with covering Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin. Tremon Smith will cover his duties if Fuller is inactive.