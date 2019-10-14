Fuller (thumb) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Fuller exited this past Sunday's game against the Texans with a thumb injury, and he'll need to make a quick recovery before Thursday's matchup versus the Broncos. If Fuller's unable to get healthy in time, Morris Claiborne figures to see an uptick in defensive responsibilities.

