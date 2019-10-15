Chiefs' Kendall Fuller: Managing minor fracture
Fuller sustained a "slight" fracture in his thumb during Sunday's loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fuller's status for Thursday's game at Denver remains up in the air, but he sat out the first two practices of the week, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. Morris Claiborne would likely see an increased role in the secondary should Fuller be unable to suit up.
