Fuller (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Fuller was considered questionable but will end up missing his third straight game. The 24-year-old was a limited practice participant this week, so he does appear to be nearing his return to game action after undergoing thumb surgery Oct. 18.

