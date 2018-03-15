Chiefs' Kendall Fuller: Officially traded to Kansas City
Fuller and a third-round draft pick were officially traded to the Chiefs on Wednesday in exchange for quarterback Alex Smith.
As was first reported in late January, Fuller is now officially a member of the Chiefs. The up-and-coming defender has made a name for himself as an effective slot cornerback and should instantly slide into a starting role with Kansas City. Over 16 games in 2017, Fuller recorded 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions and one forced fumble.
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Will head to Kansas City•
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Records four interceptions in 2017•
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Cleared to play•
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Questionable with foot injury•
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Quite in debut•
