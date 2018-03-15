Fuller and a third-round draft pick were officially traded to the Chiefs on Wednesday in exchange for quarterback Alex Smith.

As was first reported in late January, Fuller is now officially a member of the Chiefs. The up-and-coming defender has made a name for himself as an effective slot cornerback and should instantly slide into a starting role with Kansas City. Over 16 games in 2017, Fuller recorded 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories