Chiefs' Kendall Fuller: Permanent starter in 2018
Fuller recorded a career-best 82 tackles (64 solo) and added two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2018.
Fuller started a combined 12 games in his first two years with Washington, but those plans changed when he was moved to Kansas City last offseason. The 23-year-old cornerback was moved into a starting role for the Chiefs opposite Steven Nelson, allowing him to up his totals from a season ago. He only collected two interceptions compared to four in 2017, but there's a good chance that figure increases next season given the playing time he's slated to receive in the final year of his rookie deal.
