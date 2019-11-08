Play

Fuller (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's games against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Fuller has missed the last three games due to a lingering thumb injury. The 24-year-old will work to retake the field during Sunday's game against the Titans. If he's cleared to suit up, Fuller will play a depth role in Kansas City's secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories