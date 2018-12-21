Fuller (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Fuller was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, but managed to get in a limited practice Friday. The Virginia Tech product underwent surgery on his thumb Monday, but coach Andy Reid said it was a "short-term deal". If Fuller needs more time to recover and misses Sunday night's game, Orlando Scandrick or Tremon Smith could each have a shot at the starting gig.

