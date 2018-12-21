Chiefs' Kendall Fuller: Questionable for Week 16
Fuller (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Fuller was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, but managed to get in a limited practice Friday. The Virginia Tech product underwent surgery on his thumb Monday, but coach Andy Reid said it was a "short-term deal". If Fuller needs more time to recover and misses Sunday night's game, Orlando Scandrick or Tremon Smith could each have a shot at the starting gig.
