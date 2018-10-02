Chiefs' Kendall Fuller: Racks up seven tackles
Fuller finished Monday's game against the Broncos with seven tackles (all solo).
Fuller has already recorded 25 tackles (19 solo) through the first four games, putting him on track to surpass 100 for the season. It would seem unlikely for Fuller to reach that mark on the season given his position, but he's gotten off to a blazing start. He also had a good chance to seal the game with an interception late in the fourth quarter, dropping what would have been his first interception of the season.
