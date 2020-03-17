Fuller agreed to a four-year deal worth about $40 million with the Redskins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft by the Redskins, but he was included in the trade package to acquire Alex Smith (lower leg) from the Chiefs in March 2018. Fuller missed five games with a thumb injury in 2019, averaged only 46.1 snaps per game and didn't record an interception, but the Redskins clearly envision him playing a significant role in their secondary.