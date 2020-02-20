Play

Fuller finished the 2019 season with 49 tackles (34 solo) and one sack over 11 games played.

Fuller played a second consecutive season in the slot for Kansas City but averaged just 46.1 snaps per contest after logging 71.9 per contest in 2018. The result was a significant drop in his fantasy production, notching 33 fewer than he did in his first year with the Chiefs in 2018. The 25-year-old corner is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so there's a chance he could see a spike in production in 2020 if he lands elsewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories