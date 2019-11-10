Play

Fuller (thumb) is inactive for the team's Week 10 contest against the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Fuller's absence will extend to a fourth consecutive game after undergoing thumb surgery. He was questionable heading into the team's Week 10 contest and has resumed limited practice, meaning he should have a shot to return in Week 11 against the Chargers.

