Fuller reportedly sustained a fractured wrist in Thursday's loss to the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fuller apparently played through the injury as he was on the field for all 74 defensive snaps, and according to Rapoport is set to undergo surgery Friday morning. The 23-year-old had two total tackles and notched his second interception of the season in Thursday's loss. Specifics of the injury remain unclear, as it has yet to be officially announced by the Chiefs. Fuller being sidelined would be a significant blow to the team's secondary with the playoffs drawing near.

