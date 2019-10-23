Play

Fuller (thumb) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Fuller went under the knife last Friday to repair his fractured thumb, but the Chiefs are leaving open the possibility of the fourth-year pro suiting up with a club on his hand. Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton figure to be the main beneficiaries if Fuller can't play Sunday against the Packers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories