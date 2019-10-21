Fuller underwent surgery to address his fractured thumb Friday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

It remains to be seen whether Fuller will be forced to miss any time, or if he'll manage to suit up with a club on his hand Week 8. If the rotational cornerback is forced to miss time or limited in any capacity, Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton stand to see increased snaps on defense.

