Chiefs' Kendall Fuller: Undergoes wrist surgery
Fuller had surgery on his wrist this weekend but coach Andy Reid said the injury was "a short-term deal," Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. reports.
Fuller didn't miss any time despite his wrist injury suffered in Week 15. Reid said that Fuller could return yet this season but didn't offer a specific timetable for the young cornerback's recovery. If Fuller is sidelined for any of the Chief's games down the stretch look for Orlando Scandrick or Tremon Smith to see a spot start or two.
