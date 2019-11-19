Fuller (thumb) is officially inactive for Monday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It will be the fifth consecutive game Fuller has missed this season, as he's recovering from thumb surgery. He practice as a full participant during the week, but was downgraded Sunday, which shows he's nearing a return to the field. In any event, with Fuller sidelined, Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton appear to continue their roles as depth cornerbacks.